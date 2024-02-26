Everson Museum Ushers in a New Era with the Paul Phillips & Sharon Sullivan Ceramics Center Dedication

In the heart of Syracuse, a transformative event is set to unfold at the Everson Museum of Art. On the evening of February 28, the museum will officially dedicate the Paul Phillips & Sharon Sullivan Ceramics Center, marking a pivotal moment in the institution's storied history. This celebration will not only unveil the center's new gallery and curator but also honor the significant contributions of its namesakes. The dedication ceremony will feature a lecture by Garth Clark, a luminary in the field of ceramics, who will delve into the Everson's rich ceramics heritage.

A Historic Donation Breathes Life into Ceramics

The creation of the Ceramics Center was made possible by a landmark $4.8 million donation from Paul Phillips and Sharon Sullivan, the largest contribution to the museum's ambitious $17 million First and Forever campaign. Their generosity, unprecedented in the history of Syracuse arts organizations, has laid the groundwork for a state-of-the-art facility. Equipped with a public research lab, collection and archive storage, and a library, the center aims to be a beacon for ceramics enthusiasts and scholars alike. Additionally, the establishment of the Paul Phillips & Sharon Sullivan Curator of Ceramics position, with Garth Johnson as the inaugural curator, underscores the center's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of ceramics.

Blending Tradition and Innovation

The current exhibition at the center, Key Figures: Representational Ceramics 1932-1972, curated by Garth Johnson, showcases a compelling blend of works by pioneering artists alongside those of a new generation. Through the lens of figuration, the exhibition explores themes of identity, narrative, and allegory, offering visitors a nuanced look at the evolution of ceramics art. This exhibition, and others to follow, reflects the Ceramics Center's dedication to celebrating the past while also pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the medium.

Envisioning a Bright Future for the Arts in Syracuse

Paul Phillips and Sharon Sullivan's transformative donation is more than a financial contribution; it is a testament to their belief in the power of art to inspire and engage communities. Longtime supporters of the Everson and the broader Syracuse arts community, they hope their philanthropy will encourage others to support local arts organizations. With its significant ceramics collection, pioneering art video collection, and distinctive architecture by I.M. Pei, the Everson Museum of Art continues to serve as a cultural hub in Syracuse. The dedication of the Paul Phillips & Sharon Sullivan Ceramics Center is not just a celebration of ceramics but a bold step forward for the museum and the community it serves.