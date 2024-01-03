Evermore Homes Promotes David Jennings to Division President, Southeast

In a significant move, Evermore Homes, a leading homebuilding entity, has announced the elevation of David Jennings to the role of Division President, Southeast. A seasoned professional with a proven track record, Jennings will now be at the helm of Evermore Homes’ operations not only in Columbus, GA and Auburn-Opelika, AL, but also in the robust Huntsville, AL market.

David Jennings: A Leader with Proven Prowess

Having held key positions such as National VP of Finance at Century Complete Homes and VP of Finances and Interim CFO at View Homes, Jennings brings to the table a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the homebuilding industry. His leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in shaping the success stories of his previous roles. Evermore Homes’ CEO, Lee Darnold, expressed his confidence in Jennings’ ability to emulate the growth and success he achieved in Georgia in the Huntsville division as well.

Evermore Homes: Expansion and Community Integration

As part of its growth strategy, Evermore Homes is also expanding the Huntsville team with the appointment of new leaders in Land Acquisition and Land Development. The company is keen on integrating itself into the Huntsville community through internal Realty groups and community events. Jennings’ plans for Evermore Homes encompass a focus on key industry trends of affordability and lot supply, with a view to providing attainable new homes of the highest quality and craftsmanship.

A Commitment to Quality and Community Engagement

Evermore Homes, with its unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship and top-notch customer service, is poised to carve a niche for itself as a hallmark of quality and community engagement in the Southeast. With Jennings steering the ship, the company is all set to make significant strides in the homebuilding industry, establishing itself as a trusted local builder in the markets it operates.