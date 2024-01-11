Evergy Gears Up for Winter: High Energy Demand and Power Outages Anticipated

As a biting cold front looms, Evergy, an American investor-owned utility, has been proactively bracing for the challenges of high energy demand and the potential of power outages. The company has been on a steadfast preparation course for the winter since the end of the summer season, ensuring a reliable service for its customers.

Ramping Up Resources

Evergy’s Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Bryant, confirmed the team’s relentless work in managing power plants and the power delivery system amidst the expected surge in customer demand. Learning from previous extreme weather events, such as Winter Storm Uri, the utility has bolstered its readiness by increasing its storage of fuel oil and coal, enhancing its natural gas transportation capabilities, and expanding its workforce in anticipation of the winter weather.

Monitoring System Operations

Evergy’s transmission and distribution team are keeping a vigilant eye on system operations, poised to respond to any detected power outages. The maintenance conducted earlier in the year is expected to aid in maintaining power line availability during peak demand. The company has also strategized its coordination with the Southwest Power Pool to ensure the availability of generation and transmission facilities.

Guiding Customers

Evergy is not just concerned about its operations but also about its customers. The utility has been advising customers on energy-saving measures to implement during inclement weather. It is also reminding them about the Kansas Cold Weather Rule, which forbids disconnection for nonpayment when temperatures plummet below stated levels. This preparation has drawn applause from Senator Roger Marshall, signifying the collective effort to ensure a warm and safe winter for all.