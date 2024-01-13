Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board Opens Applications for New Members

The Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board in Snohomish County has announced its search for two new members to fill vacancies in Council District 2 (Everett/Mukilteo area) and District 3 (Lynnwood/Edmonds area). This board holds a pivotal position in maintaining and stewarding the most sizeable publicly owned fair in the Pacific Northwest, a cornerstone event that deeply intertwines with the region’s rich agricultural legacy.

Roles and Responsibilities of the Advisory Board

Board members are entrusted with a multifaceted set of responsibilities, from managing the fair to supporting local food systems and enhancing public safety measures. They are also involved in scrutinizing budgets to ensure the fair’s successful and sustainable operation. Their duties extend beyond the boardroom, with members expected to be physically present at the fair for a minimum of two hours daily during the 11-day event.

A Fair with a Deep Community Connection

The Evergreen State Fair, a community event with a history spanning 114 years, is more than a mere celebration. It is an annual gathering that serves as a vibrant tapestry of the Pacific Northwest’s community spirit, attracting hundreds of thousands of residents each year. Board members are expected to participate actively in official fair ceremonies and events sponsored by the Fair Board, effectively becoming ambassadors of this beloved community tradition.

How to Apply

Those interested in becoming a part of this significant community institution can access the applications for the open positions on the Evergreen State Fair’s official website. By joining the board, individuals have the opportunity to contribute to a cherished community event, preserving and enhancing its legacy for future generations.