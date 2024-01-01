Evergrande’s EV Arm and NWTN’s Share Sale Agreement Lapses

As the final day of 2023 passed, a prearranged share sale agreement between China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and U.S.-listed NWTN expired without any mutual consent for an extension. The deal which was first publicized in August, entailed the issuance of 6.18 billion new shares by Evergrande’s Electric Vehicle (EV) arm to NWTN for an aggregate of HK$3.89 billion ($498.2 million). This termination transpired due to the lapse of the long stop date, with both parties failing to reach a consensus on prolonging the agreement’s validity.

Details of the Lapsed Deal

The share subscription and loan conversion subscription agreement by NWTN, a Dubai-based mobility company, are now deemed invalid. The deal was set in motion with Evergrande’s EV subsidiary pledging to issue 6.18 billion new shares to NWTN. The shares were to be issued at a price of HK$0.63 per share, amounting to a total of HK$3.89 billion ($498.2 million).

Implications and Future Prospects

This development could potentially impact the financial prospects of both Evergrande and NWTN. While the financial implications for Evergrande’s EV arm are yet to be determined, it is clear that the lapsed deal could influence the company’s future strategic decisions. As for NWTN, it remains to be seen how this development will affect its expansion plans in the EV industry.

