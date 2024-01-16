Everest Insurance Appoints Bill Hazelton as Head of US Retail Casualty

Everest Insurance, an integral part of Everest Group Ltd based in Bermuda, has announced a significant shift in its leadership structure. The insurance titan has appointed Bill Hazelton as the new head of US Retail Casualty for North America. Hazelton, a seasoned professional with over thirty years of experience in the insurance industry, will execute his new role from the company's nerve center in Warren, New Jersey.

Transition in Leadership

Bill Hazelton is taking the reins from David Sandler, who is stepping aside to explore new opportunities. The leadership transition marks a new phase for Everest Insurance. Hazelton will report to Mike Mulray, the president of Everest Insurance North America. The mantle he assumes is laden with the onus of overseeing the direction and strategy of the US Retail Casualty business.

Steering the Industry Practices Segment

Further, Hazelton's responsibilities extend to the division's Industry Practices segment. His role will be instrumental in shaping the future trajectory of this vital division within the insurance giant. The expert knowledge he brings from his extensive tenure in the industry will be invaluable in steering the division to new heights.

From Chubb to Everest Insurance

Prior to joining Everest Insurance, Hazelton held the position of head of North America Industry Practices at Chubb. His tenure at Chubb, spanning over two decades, saw him in various leadership positions across underwriting, claims, and distribution. This diverse experience has equipped him with a nuanced understanding of the insurance landscape, making him an ideal choice for the demanding role at Everest Insurance.

The announcement of Hazelton's appointment marks a new era for Everest Insurance. With his deep industry knowledge and proven leadership skills, Hazelton is poised to take the company's US Retail Casualty business to unprecedented levels of success. As the insurance industry continues to evolve, Hazelton's strategic vision and experience will be instrumental in ensuring Everest Insurance stays at the forefront of the market.