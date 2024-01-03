en English
Business

Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Huntington Bancshares to ‘Outperform’, Raises Price Target

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
In a recent development, Evercore ISI Group, a prominent financial services firm, has raised its rating for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) from ‘In Line’ to ‘Outperform’. Additionally, the firm has increased the price target for the bank’s shares from $10.50 to $15.00. The revised price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the current trading price of $12.80.

HBAN’s Market Performance

Huntington Bancshares’ shares have seen a slight decrease of 0.47% over the last 24 hours. The bank, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and established back in 1866, operates as a regional bank holding company. It services eight Midwestern states through a network of branches and ATMs, offering a range of services such as consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, treasury management, and wealth management.

Analysts’ Role in Financial Markets

Financial analysts like those at Evercore ISI Group play a significant role in the banking and financial sector. They are tasked with providing ratings like ‘Outperform’ and ‘In Line’, which are generated through a rigorous process of company meetings, financial statement research, and communication with insiders. These ratings are updated quarterly and come with forecasts on earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. However, investors are advised to bear in mind that these ratings and forecasts are subject to human error.

Huntington Bancshares’ Financial Outlook

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is $8.193 million, a considerable increase of 13.46%. In addition, the company has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. At the current share price, this translates to a dividend yield of 4.82%. As of the last quarter, 1538 funds or institutions reported positions in Huntington Bancshares.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

