en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Events and Webinars 2024: A New Chapter for Journalists and Bloggers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Events and Webinars 2024: A New Chapter for Journalists and Bloggers

January 2024 unfolds a vibrant tapestry of events and webinars, curated to fuel the intellect and craftsmanship of bloggers and journalists. Each event, a unique platform, offers an opportunity to traverse the labyrinth of knowledge and experiences, bridging the gap between today’s realities and tomorrow’s possibilities.

Unmasking Crime Reporting

The Radio Television Digital News Association is slated to hold the Crime Coverage Summit in Philadelphia and New Orleans. The focus: responsible reporting in the criminal justice system, a topic that stretches the boundaries of journalism, challenging reporters to navigate the complex interplay of crime, society, and justice.

CES 2024: The Tech Spectacle Returns

Las Vegas readies itself for the return of the tech industry’s marquee event, CES 2024. Themed ‘All Together. All On.’, the event promises a grand showcase of advancements in fields as diverse as sustainability, vehicle technology, VR, AI, space technology, and esports. A narrative of evolution, CES is where technology and humanity intersect, blurring lines and reshaping futures.

AI and Writing: A Paradigm Shift?

The American Society of Journalists and Authors is set to host a webinar that probes the impact of AI on writing and editing careers. As AI continues to permeate our lives, its implications on the written word pose a question worth exploring. Will AI redefine authorship or will it merely augment the human creative process?

Demystifying COVID-19 Antiviral Treatments

The National Press Foundation plans a webinar aimed at demystifying COVID-19 antiviral treatments. Amidst the public confusion and misinformation, this initiative stands as a beacon of clarity, offering a deep dive into the science and implications of these treatments.

Novel Writing: A Creative Odyssey

Writer’s Digest University offers a conference on novel writing, providing guidance and feedback to aspiring authors. The conference promises to be a creative odyssey, equipping participants with the tools to craft compelling narratives and compelling characters.

Climate Action Stories: A Global Imperative

The World Resource Institute’s Stories to Watch 2024 promises to shed light on pivotal climate action stories. As the planet teeters on the brink of irreversible climate change, these narratives are more than stories- they are global imperatives.

IMM: A Global Networking Event for Travel Writers

The Javits Center in New York City readies itself for IMM, a global networking event for travel writers. The event offers a deep dive into AI best practices, sustainable travel, and more, providing a platform to shape the future of travel writing.

Empowering Female Entrepreneurs

The Southern C Summit in Sea Island, Georgia, offers workshops on e-commerce, media, and marketing for female entrepreneurs. The summit seeks to empower women entrepreneurs, fostering a spirit of innovation and resilience.

Journalism Expertise with Poynter’s Beat Academy

Poynter’s Beat Academy kicks off in February, offering webinars on journalism expertise across various beats. This initiative underscores the importance of specialized knowledge in journalism, equipping participants with the skillset to deliver insightful and impactful stories.

Amidst these exciting events, we introduce Rocky Parker, the Manager of Audience and Journalist Engagement at Cision PR Newswire. Parker’s work and the resources at Beyond Bylines serve as valuable assets to the journalist community, providing insights, tips, and guidance to navigate the evolving landscape of journalism.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BARK, Inc. CEO Matt Meeker to Speak at 2024 ICR Conference

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2024 Financial Forecast: Opportunities Amid Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

Financial Market Outlook 2024: The Experts Weigh In

By Rafia Tasleem

Blue World Acquisition Corporation Deposits Extension Fee to Prolong Initial Business Combination

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Vedanta: Potential Contra Bets Amid India's ...
@Business · 2 mins
Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Vedanta: Potential Contra Bets Amid India's ...
heart comment 0
AI and Tech Writing: A Revolution or Just Hype? – Tom Johnson’s Insightful Reflections

By Salman Akhtar

AI and Tech Writing: A Revolution or Just Hype? - Tom Johnson's Insightful Reflections
Exploring the Expanding Universe of Space Economy: A Review of ‘Make Me Smart’ Episode

By Salman Akhtar

Exploring the Expanding Universe of Space Economy: A Review of 'Make Me Smart' Episode
Real Estate Leaders Reflect on a Transformative 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

Real Estate Leaders Reflect on a Transformative 2023
MaxCyte Inc’s Stock Observes Uptick Amidst Market Fluctuations

By Quadri Adejumo

MaxCyte Inc's Stock Observes Uptick Amidst Market Fluctuations
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Bulls Navigate the Season With Top Players Sidelined
15 seconds
Chicago Bulls Navigate the Season With Top Players Sidelined
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
2 mins
Montreal Canadiens Stick to 11-Forward, 7-Defenseman Lineup Amid Injury Crisis
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
3 mins
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
4 mins
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
4 mins
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
5 mins
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
6 mins
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
7 mins
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
7 mins
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
14 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app