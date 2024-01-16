Eventbrite Unveils Instant Payouts and Tap to Pay: A Leap in Event Management

Eventbrite has announced the introduction of two transformative features to its event management and ticketing platform: Instant Payouts and Tap to Pay. Crafted to provide event organizers with enhanced financial flexibility and operational efficiency, these additions mark a significant stride in empowering the event management industry.

Instant Payouts: A Solution to Cash Flow Challenges

Integrated with Stripe, Instant Payouts allows organizers to access funds from ticket sales before the event takes place. This feature addresses the cash flow challenges that plague 72% of event organizers, who typically bear the financial burden of funding costs such as venues and vendors in advance. With Instant Payouts, deposits can be received within mere minutes for a small fee, offering organizers a newfound financial control and the ability to plan events more effectively.

Tap to Pay: Facilitating Cashless Payments

Tap to Pay, on the other hand, introduces a new era of cashless payments by enabling organizers to accept payments through cards and digital wallets directly on the Eventbrite Organizer app. This feature eliminates the need for physical card readers, incurs no additional costs, and allows event attendees to finalize their ticket and event purchases with a simple tap on their phones.

Rollout and Implications

Both features are currently being rolled out to eligible organizers in the United States and are expected to be fully available nationwide shortly. Eventbrite plans a global release by the end of the year. The introduction of these features aligns with consumer trends towards cashless transactions, which are not only more time-efficient but also more secure than traditional payment methods. This commitment to innovation signals Eventbrite's dedication to providing event organizers with the necessary tools to manage their events successfully and drive growth.