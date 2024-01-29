Evening Rain to Bring Intensity and Chilly Winds Overnight

Weather forecasts have indicated an imminent deluge set to commence from the west and southwest early in the evening. The downpour is expected to intensify, resulting in one to two inches of accumulation. While not a prolonged event, the rainfall will be quite substantial during its occurrence.

Unsettling Conditions Expected

As the night progresses, temperatures are anticipated to plunge to the low-to-mid 40s. The wind will also gain momentum, with easterly and northeasterly gusts estimated to reach around 20 mph. This combination of rain, wind, and cooler temperatures could create an uncomfortable environment for individuals outdoors.

Precautions and Preparations

Given the forecasted conditions, it is advised that individuals dress appropriately to cope with the raw weather. Wearing raincoats with warm liners could help alleviate the chill and keep dry during the downpour.

More Than Just Rain

Further details indicate the potential for isolated severe storms, including the remote possibility of a tornado. The primary concern, however, remains the heavy rain and potential for flash flooding. As the rain recedes early Sunday morning, the aftermath might see gusty winds and cooler temperatures, even the possibility of snow showers in higher altitudes.