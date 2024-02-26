Evelyn Kersmanc Crowned 2024-2025 New York State Dairy Ambassador in Syracuse

In the heart of Syracuse, a young voice for agriculture steps forward, promising to bridge the gap between dairy farmers and the public. On a brisk February evening at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Syracuse Destiny USA, the American Dairy Association North East unveiled the new face of dairy advocacy in New York. Evelyn Kersmanc, hailing from Worcester, Otsego County, ascended as the 2024-2025 New York State Dairy Ambassador, a title that comes with not just a crown but a mission to champion the state's dairy industry.

A Year of Advocacy Ahead

Having served as the Otsego County Dairy Ambassador since spring 2023, Kersmanc is no stranger to the challenges and triumphs of dairy advocacy. Her new role will amplify her efforts, focusing on promoting the nutritional benefits of dairy products, sustainable farming practices, and the economic significance of the dairy industry to New York. This statewide platform enables her to engage with a broader audience, from schoolchildren learning about nutrition to adults curious about the journey of milk from farm to fridge.

Alongside her ambassadorial duties, Kersmanc has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship and an internship opportunity with the American Dairy Association North East. This blend of educational and professional development exemplifies the Dairy Ambassador program's commitment to nurturing young leaders who are passionate about agriculture and dairy farming.

Supporting Roles and Scholarships

Not in the spotlight alone, Kersmanc is joined by Olivia Maslyn of Ontario County and Justin Mesch of Erie County, the first and second Associate Ambassadors, respectively. Maslyn and Mesch, awarded $1,500 and $1,000 scholarships, will support Kersmanc in her statewide educational initiatives. Their collective efforts aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of dairy farming among New Yorkers, ensuring the sustainability and growth of this vital industry.

The Path to Leadership

The journey to becoming a Dairy Ambassador is both rigorous and rewarding, requiring candidates to demonstrate exceptional communication skills and in-depth knowledge of the dairy industry. This year's competition, hosted by the American Dairy Association North East, highlighted the diverse talents and aspirations of young individuals committed to agriculture's future. By evaluating these candidates on their ability to engage and educate, the program not only seeks to promote dairy but also to empower the next generation of agricultural leaders.

As Evelyn Kersmanc embarks on her year of advocacy, she carries with her not just the hopes of dairy farmers across New York but also the responsibility of educating the public about the importance of dairy in a balanced diet and the agricultural industry's role in the state's economy. With the support of her associate ambassadors and the backing of a community that believes in the power of dairy, Kersmanc's tenure as Dairy Ambassador promises to be a year of meaningful engagement and lasting impact.