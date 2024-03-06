Evanston's Woman's Club Launches 71st Annual Revue, Benefits Northlight Theatre's Community Programs

The Woman's Club of Evanston (WCE) is set to dazzle audiences with its 71st annual revue, titled "Chat WCE...Algorithm is Gonna Get You." This highly anticipated event, running from March 7 to March 9, showcases the creative prowess of WCE members through musical skits that blend humor with current topics. The revue, known for its sold-out performances, serves a philanthropic purpose by supporting Northlight Theatre's education and community engagement programs.

Bringing Creativity and Community Together

This year's showcase features an array of song parodies and skits, including a humorous take on Evanston's tree removal policies and an energetic opening number inspired by Barbie. The revue's cast comprises WCE members who, despite pursuing careers outside the entertainment industry, possess latent performance talents. Kathy Shiverts, the producer and choreographer of this year's show, brings her extensive experience as a professional ballet dancer and choreographer to the forefront, ensuring a production of professional caliber.

The Show Must Go On

The pandemic posed significant challenges to the continuity of the WCE's annual revue, disrupting the performance schedules of many professional troupes. However, under the creative direction of Olivia St. Clair Long, the tradition perseveres, adapting to new realities while maintaining its commitment to philanthropy. The revue's preparation is a year-long effort, with the creative team beginning work immediately after the previous show concludes, culminating in two months of intensive rehearsals for the cast.

A Tradition of Philanthropy and Performance

Aside from its entertainment value, the revue plays a crucial role in promoting the WCE's philanthropic mission and aiding in membership recruitment by highlighting the organization's dynamic and fun aspects. Producer Kathy Shiverts expresses confidence in the success of this year's show, attributing it to the hard work and dedication of the cast and creative team. The revue not only provides a platform for members to showcase their talents but also supports Northlight Theatre's vital community programs, reinforcing the WCE's longstanding tradition of community service and leadership development.