Evanston's Walk for Warmth: A Tribute to Dr. King and a Pledge for the Homeless

In Evanston, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was marked by the fifth annual Walk for Warmth, a walk-a-thon aimed at raising funds for homeless shelters. The event, which gathered 200 participants, was organized by Interfaith Action of Evanston (IAE), a group comprising 40 congregations of varying faiths. This year, due to the frigid conditions, the usually two-mile walk was shortened, with participants braving the cold to walk around the block instead.

Significance of the Walk

The Walk for Warmth traditionally passes by eight of the nine congregations that offer shelter, symbolizing the community's commitment to combating homelessness. It began at the First United Methodist Church, a site of historical significance as Dr. King once preached there in 1963. Melissa Appelt, chair of the IAE, emphasized that the biting cold served as a stark reminder of the harsh conditions homeless individuals endure.

Tribute to Dr. King and Lula B. Sherman

The event was not just a fundraiser; it was also a tribute to Dr. King's legacy. Participants' involvement in the walk was seen as a practical, physical connection to the cause for housing and community service. Furthermore, this year's walk coincided with the centennial of the Sherman United Methodist Church, named after its African-American woman founder, Lula B. Sherman.

MLK Day in Evanston

Despite the zero-degree weather, Evanston commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a variety of events, including musical performances, spoken word presentations, and a keynote address at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center. Northwestern University's Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter held a candlelight vigil, and author Jonathan Eig, who penned the biography 'King A Life,' delivered the university's MLK Commemoration keynote address. The week also saw a community service event at the library and a virtual discussion on racial healing and emotional justice.