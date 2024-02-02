Evanston Fund's Final Tender Offer Results: A Detailed Analysis

In a significant development in the finance sector, the Evanston Alternative Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") has filed its final amendment to the Issuer Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing, a follow-up to the original submission on September 21, 2023, presents the outcome of the Fund's tender offer to repurchase its shares.

The Scope of the Offer

The offer zeroed in on the repurchase of Class A Shares and Class I Shares from shareholders. The aggregate value of shares earmarked for repurchase stood at a substantial $16,529,961. However, the response from shareholders surpassed expectations, with shares valued at $29,284,605 being tendered. This figure notably overshadows the maximum offer amount. However, despite the overwhelming response, only the initially planned $16,529,961 was accepted for repurchase.

Unexpected Outcomes

In an unexpected turn of events, no Class A Shares were tendered. Instead, the focus was entirely on Class I Shares, which were accepted for repurchase at a net asset value of $9.0141 per share, as of the conclusion of the fiscal year on December 31, 2023. The Fund's decision to conduct the repurchase of Shares on a pro rata basis among all tendering shareholders was based on the aggregate net asset value of the tendered Shares.

Completion of the Process

The payment process was seen through to completion on January 29, 2024. Funds were wired to the accounts of the tendering Shareholders, with any early repurchase charges or holdbacks being deducted, as laid out in the Offer terms. Ensuring the integrity of the process, the issuer's representative certified the accuracy and completeness of the information in the statement, thus bringing the tender offer to a close.