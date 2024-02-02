Evanston Alternative Opportunities Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

In a recent development, the Evanston Alternative Opportunities Fund (the Fund) has filed a final amendment to its Issuer Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This follows the initial submission on September 21, 2023. The amendment details the results of the Fund's tender offer to repurchase its Class A Shares and Class I Shares, a proposition first extended to shareholders via the Offer to Repurchase and the associated Letter of Transmittal.

Tender Offer Details

The Fund's tender offer entailed a buyback of shares amounting to an aggregate of $16,529,961. The tender offer, which concluded as of December 31, 2023, witnessed shareholders tender a total of $29,284,605. However, only $16,529,961 worth of shares were accepted for repurchase by the Fund at a net asset value of $9.0141 per Class I Share. Notably, no Class A Shares were tendered.

Repurchase and Payment Process

The repurchase was executed on a pro rata basis among all tendering shareholders, proportionate to the aggregate net asset value of the shares tendered. Payment for the repurchased shares was completed on January 29, 2024. The funds were wired to the accounts of the shareholders who participated in the tender offer, adhering to the terms outlined in the Letter of Transmittal and the Offer's conditions.

Final Confirmation

The filed statement confirms the accuracy of the tender offer's final results, following a meticulous inquiry. This development marks a significant milestone in the Fund's operational timeline, paving the way for its future investment strategies and shareholder relations.