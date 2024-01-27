Evangel Christian Triumphs Over Murray, Advances to All 'A' Classic Championship

For the second year running, Evangel Christian boys' basketball team has secured their berth in the All 'A' Classic championship, following an impressive victory over Murray with a final scoreline of 61-45. The thrilling semi-final clash unfolded at The Corbin Arena, with Evangel's Kyran Tilley playing a pivotal role, contributing 15 points and four assists.

Evangel's Unwavering Precision

The team showcased remarkable shooting precision, successfully landing 53.1% of their shots. Johnny Djema and Isaiah Chitapa were among the other standout performers, each netting 12 points, while Chitapa further boosted his stat line with six rebounds. Christian Doerr also had a game to remember, chipping in eight points, orchestrating five steals, and assisting four times.

Looking Forward to the Championship

Evangel, currently sitting at No. 10 in the Kentucky media poll, is all set to lock horns with the No. 6 ranked Newport in the championship game. Newport clinched their spot by edging past No. 2 Lyon County in a nail-biting semi-final encounter with a score of 50-48. It's worth recalling that Evangel Christian etched their name in the history books last year by becoming the first Louisville school to lift the All 'A' boys championship trophy.

Murray's Fightback Falls Short

On the opposing end, Murray's Zavian Carman put up a spirited fight, leading his team with 17 points, six rebounds, and four steals. However, the team's 20 turnovers proved costly, and their shooting accuracy lagged behind at 44.4%. The All 'A' girls final, featuring No. 4 Pikeville against No. 8 Covington Holy Cross, the current defending champions, is scheduled ahead of the boys championship game.