Automotive

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
EV Stocks Face Downturn as Delivery Data Disappoints: Rivian’s Unique Approach Amid Challenges

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks faced a downturn on Tuesday, despite a strong performance in 2023. The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV), a basket of EV companies, saw its shares decline by 1.8% in stark contrast to its 24.2% rise last year. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 index dipped by a more modest 0.6%. Among the leaders in the sector, Tesla Inc. closed lower as well. The tepid response to recent delivery data indicates a potential cooling of investor sentiment, following significant gains in the EV market in the preceding year.

Delivery Data Disappoints Investors

Rivian Automotive Inc. delivered a blow to investor confidence with its Q4 delivery numbers falling short of expectations. The EV manufacturer’s 13,972 deliveries for the quarter missed analysts’ average estimate of 14,114. Consequently, Rivian’s stock plummeted by 9.7%. Despite the drop, the company still managed to produce 57,232 units in 2023, surpassing its guidance for 54,000 vehicles.

Leaders in the EV Market

Chinese automaker BYD outperformed Tesla, becoming the world’s largest seller of electric vehicles on a quarterly basis for the first time. BYD reported sales of over 526,000 full EVs in Q4 2023, while Tesla reported nearly 485,000 sales for the same period.

Rivian’s Unique Approach to Challenges

Rivian ended 2023 on a challenging note, missing Q4 delivery targets and suffering a sharp decline in share value. The company, however, showed a 7.5% uptick in production from the previous quarter, producing 17,541 vehicles. Rivian has taken a different approach from other EV startups, opting not to cut prices, but rather banking on sustained demand for its vehicles. The company recently secured a significant deal with AT&T for its electric vehicles, a pivotal move following the termination of its exclusivity agreement with Amazon.

Despite the downturn, Rivian produced 57,232 vehicles in 2023, surpassing its guidance of 54,000. Analysts believe that Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, priced at $73,000, is unlikely to face significant competition from Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Automotive
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

