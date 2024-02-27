Eugene Levy Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Cast for Season 4, Streep Returns

The comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building' gears up for its fourth season with a mix of new and returning talents. Joining the beloved ensemble are Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon, with Meryl Streep reprising her role from the previous season. The latest addition to the cast is comedy legend Eugene Levy, marking a significant expansion of the show's already star-studded lineup.

Star-Studded Cast Expansion

The announcement of Eugene Levy joining the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' has excited fans and critics alike. Levy, known for his work on 'SCTV,' 'Schitt's Creek,' and the 'American Pie' film series, brings a rich history of comedic excellence to the show. While details about his character remain under wraps, the series, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, is set to follow the main characters as they venture from Los Angeles back to New York, promising a fresh backdrop for the upcoming season's mysteries.

Award-Winning Legacy

Eugene Levy's addition to the series is not just a win for the show but also a nod to his illustrious career. With two Emmy Awards for his work on 'SCTV' and another two for 'Schitt's Creek,' which he co-created with his son Daniel, Levy's comedic genius is well-recognized. His recent venture includes hosting the Apple TV+ travel series 'The Reluctant Traveler,' showcasing his versatility beyond acting. This casting news follows the announcement that Levy will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, further cementing his status as a comedy icon.

Implications for Season 4

The inclusion of Eugene Levy in 'Only Murders in the Building' promises to bring a new dynamic to the series. With the show already known for its clever writing, engaging plot, and exceptional ensemble cast, Levy's presence is set to elevate the upcoming season. As fans eagerly await more details about the plot and Levy's character, the anticipation for Season 4 continues to build. The series, executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal, and produced by 20th Television, is poised for another successful run.

The addition of Eugene Levy to the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' signals an exciting new chapter for the series. As the show prepares to delve into new adventures, the blend of returning talents and new faces promises a season filled with humor, mystery, and unparalleled entertainment. With a legacy of comedic excellence joining an already impressive lineup, Season 4 is shaping up to be a must-watch.