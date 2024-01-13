Eugene Gears Up for Ice Storm with Safety Measures and Warming Centers

As the Pacific Northwest braces for an intense winter wave, the city of Eugene, Oregon, is preparing itself for a significant ice storm. The National Weather Service has alerted the city about the impending storm, which is expected to result in power outages, tree damage, and traffic disruptions. City officials, in response, are urging residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to mitigate the storm’s impacts.

City Preparations and Precautions

The city has already advised residents to stay indoors or seek shelter at warming centers if necessary. A weather emergency declaration would trigger parking restrictions on priority routes to ensure clear roadways. Eugene Public Works and the Parks and Open Space Urban Forestry team are on standby, equipped and staffed, ready to address deicing needs and tree-related hazards promptly.

Reporting Hazards and Safety Measures

Officials have set up a system for the public to report any tree or safety issues to the Public Works Maintenance. Anticipating a rise in weather-related incidents, local towing companies and Eugene Police urge drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible. The city is taking comprehensive safety measures to lessen the storm’s impact, including preparing for an influx of weather-induced car crashes.

Warming Centers and Support

Warming centers across Lane County, including Springfield City Hall and the Willamalane Park and Recreation District, are open to residents seeking refuge from the freezing weather. The operational hours and locations of these centers have been posted, and procedures for reporting weather-related hazards have been put in place. The city’s preparations highlight the importance of community readiness in facing the potential hazards of an ice storm.