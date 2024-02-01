Eton Square 6 Cinema Closes, Ending a Four-Decade Legacy in Tulsa

In a poignant turn of events, Eton Square 6 Cinema, a beloved fixture of Tulsa's entertainment landscape for nearly forty years, has permanently closed its doors. The cinema, which has been owned by Mike Mendenhall for the past seventeen years, grappled with dwindling attendance and mounting financial challenges, ultimately succumbing to the harsh economic realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Struggles of Eton Square 6 Cinema

The closure of Eton Square 6 Cinema is the culmination of a steady decline in patronage and escalating financial difficulties. The cinema, located near 61st and Memorial, has been a bastion of local culture and community engagement for nearly four decades. However, it has increasingly found it difficult to compete with the rise of home streaming services and the high costs associated with the implementation of technological advancements such as 3D projectors and stadium seating.

A Wider Trend Affecting Cinemas Nationwide

The theater's struggles are not unique, but rather a manifestation of a broader trend impacting cinemas across the nation. Justin Rawlins, Assistant Professor of Film and Media Studies at the University of Tulsa, has acknowledged the cinema's struggles as indicative of the nationwide challenges faced by movie theaters.

A Glimmer of Hope for Revival

Despite the closure, Mendenhall remains grateful for the community's unwavering support throughout the years and revealed that preliminary discussions with a potential investor interested in taking over the theater have taken place. This offers a glimmer of hope for the cinema's possible revival, a prospect that would undoubtedly be welcomed by the community that has cherished its role in their local culture.