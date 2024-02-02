Eton Pharmaceuticals Launches Nitisinone Capsules for Rare Disease Treatment

Eton Pharmaceuticals, a company with a keen focus on treating rare diseases, has announced the commercial availability of its Nitisinone Capsules for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1). This ultra-rare condition impacts fewer than 500 patients in the United States. The capsules are designed to be used in combination with dietary restrictions on tyrosine and phenylalanine.

Harnessing the Market with Enhanced Patient Support

With their commercial infrastructure and patient support services, Eton Pharmaceuticals is poised to capture a significant share of the $50 million annual Nitisinone market. The company's CEO, Sean Brynjelsen, envisions a promising future for the product's commercial performance.

The company's initiative, the Eton Cares Program, is administered through Optime Care specialty pharmacy. It offers $0 co-pays to eligible insured patients, a service that goes hand-in-hand with prescription fulfillment and educational support. This initiative is a testament to Eton's commitment to serving patients and families grappling with rare conditions.

Prescribing Nitisinone: A Delicate Balance

Clinicians can prescribe Nitisinone either by e-prescribing through Optime Care or by faxing a patient referral form. However, Nitisinone is a prescription medicine and its usage needs to be monitored carefully due to potential side effects. These can range from increased plasma tyrosine levels to eye symptoms, developmental delay, skin changes, changes in blood profile, and allergic reactions.

Patients are advised to report any adverse events related to Nitisinone. Eton has detailed prescribing information for Nitisinone on hand, along with contact information for reporting adverse events. This underlines their commitment to patient safety and health.

A Future Built on Addressing Unmet Needs

With four FDA-approved rare disease products under its belt, Eton Pharmaceuticals is working on three additional candidates. The company's focus remains on addressing unmet needs in rare diseases, a market that often goes underserved due to its small patient population. With initiatives like the Eton Cares Program, Eton is making significant strides in creating an ecosystem of care for these patients.