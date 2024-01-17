Ethical Responsibilities in the Deployment of Biometric Technologies: Insights from Experts

In a recent webinar, a panel of leading biometrics experts addressed the ethical responsibilities businesses have when they deploy biometric technologies for commercial purposes. The panel featured Dr. Stephanie Schuckers, director of the Center for Identification Technology Research (CITER); Jeremy Grant, Venable Managing Director of Technology Business Strategy; Isabelle Moeller, CEO of the Biometrics Institute; and David Oberly, Biometrics team lead for Baker Donelson's Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice.

Trust is Paramount

The experts emphasized the vital role that ethical responsibility plays in gaining and maintaining user trust, particularly given the lack of comprehensive guidance on managing consent, data storage, and other key issues. As biometric technologies increasingly become a part of our everyday lives, the trust users place in companies using these technologies becomes all the more important.

Panelist Contributions

Each panelist brought to the table a wealth of experience and unique insights. Dr. Schuckers is known for her significant contributions to biometrics liveness and standards such as FIDO. Jeremy Grant, with his past advisory role to NIST's National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace, shed light on the strategic aspects of digital identity. Isabelle Moeller, through the Biometrics Institute, has helped publish resources for the ethical use of biometrics and launched educational tools. David Oberly, an author and recognized expert on BIPA litigation, revealed the implications of case law for biometrics compliance in the United States.

Key Discussion Points

The discussion provided insights on a variety of topics, including consent, data storage, system architecture, user notification, algorithm choices, and alternative identification methods. These topics are of critical importance to stakeholders in the biometrics industry, especially in the light of increasing concerns about data privacy and intelligence gathering, particularly in countries like India where data protection laws are still under development.

While companies like Onfido, a major player in digital identity verification, claim to comply with global data protection regulations, the ethical responsibilities of businesses deploying biometrics for commercial purposes goes beyond mere compliance. The panelists underscored the need for these businesses to establish and maintain trust with users by addressing the ethical aspects of biometrics deployment, including consent, data storage, system architecture, user notification, and alternative means of identification or authentication.