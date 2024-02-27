Ethic Cider Unveils New Cider Barn in Sonoma, Champions Regenerative Agriculture

In the heart of Sebastopol, Sonoma County, Ethic Cider has opened its doors to a pioneering cider barn and experimental orchard, marking a significant milestone for the company and the cider industry at large. Founded by Ned Lawton and Dwight Harrington, Ethic Cider is not just about producing award-winning ciders; it's a testament to sustainable farming practices that prioritize soil health and biodiversity. The newly launched facility invites visitors to explore the intricacies of modern farming techniques while enjoying a taste of their unique ciders.

Revolutionizing Apple Farming

At the core of Ethic Cider's philosophy is regenerative agriculture, a practice that includes minimal soil disturbance, the use of cover crops, and abstaining from watering apple trees. This approach not only bolsters soil health and climate resilience but also fosters a habitat rich in wildlife. The result is an orchard that produces intensely flavored apples, providing the perfect base for Ethic Cider's acclaimed beverages. The company's commitment to sustainability extends to no-till and low-till options, maintaining a bee colony for pollination, and cultivating a diverse range of apple varieties. These efforts have recently been bolstered by a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), enabling further innovation in sustainable farming practices.

Engaging the Community

With the opening of the new cider barn, Ethic Cider is set to become a hub for community engagement and education on regenerative agriculture. Visitors can look forward to modern-farming workshops, guided tours of the experimental orchard, and cider tasting sessions that highlight the unique flavors of their produce. Beyond the delightful tasting experience, Ethic Cider is keen on sharing knowledge; from the benefits of regenerative agriculture to the art of cider making. The founders, Lawton and Harrington, envision the space as a learning center where the public can gain insight into sustainable farming practices that can be applied beyond the orchard.

Innovation in Cider Making

Ethic Cider's innovative spirit is not confined to agriculture. The company is in the process of developing a zero-proof cider, incorporating adaptogens for health benefits, demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to beverage production. Furthermore, the cider barn serves as a platform for showcasing the versatility of cider, with Ethic Cider sharing its favorite cocktail recipes that incorporate their ciders. This initiative not only highlights the potential of cider as a key ingredient in mixology but also aligns with the company’s broader mission to promote sustainability and health through its offerings.

As Ethic Cider embarks on this new chapter, the opening of the cider barn and experimental orchard in Sebastopol represents more than just an expansion of their operations. It's a bold step towards a sustainable future for agriculture and a celebration of the community and natural environment that make their award-winning ciders possible. Through education, innovation, and a commitment to regenerative practices, Ethic Cider is redefining what it means to be a producer in today's world, making a visit to their new facility a must for anyone interested in the future of farming and the pleasures of cider.