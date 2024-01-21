Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay Focuses on Child Amid Affair Rumors with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater, the renown American actor and vocalist who voices the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants, has found himself at the heart of a scandal that has shaken the entertainment industry. Rumors of his affair with global pop sensation Ariana Grande, have not only rattled his personal life but have also triggered a wave of public backlash. Amidst this turmoil, the primary concern of Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, is the wellbeing of their child.

An Affair Unveiled

An intimate relationship that seeded during their high school years blossomed into a marriage for Slater and Lilly in November 2018, away from the prying eyes of the media. The couple welcomed a son in December 2022. However, the tranquility of their marital life was disrupted when Slater's alleged affair with Grande was exposed. Slater filed for divorce in July 2023, a process that is yet to reach its conclusion.

A Public Outpouring of Disapproval

The revelation of the affair sparked a wave of criticism from the public, with social media users vehemently expressing their disappointment in Slater and Grande. Yet, amidst the raging storm, Lilly has chosen to focus on her primary role - that of a mother, stating that she harbors no resentment towards Slater or Grande.

A Relationship Under Scrutiny

Grande, who married real estate tycoon Dalton Gomez in 2021, also found herself facing rumors of marital discord. Speculation was fueled when she was spotted without her wedding ring in July 2023. The separation of Grande and Gomez in January 2023, and their subsequent attempts to sustain a post-split friendship, were overshadowed by Grande's new direction. Slater and Grande, co-stars in the film adaptations of 'Wicked: Part One' and 'Part Two', kindled relationship rumors on set. Grande's interaction with Slater's son and her expressed desire to start her own family have only fanned the flames of these rumors.