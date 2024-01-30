Ethan Hawke's 'Wildcat': An Ode to Flannery O'Connor and Kentucky

As the camera pans across the picturesque landscapes of Kentucky, a new narrative unfolds. The state has found itself at the heart of the film industry, attracting big names and big projects with its generous tax credits. The latest example is the biographical drama 'Wildcat', directed by Ethan Hawke, which delves into the life of Georgia-born novelist and short story writer Flannery O'Connor.

Unveiling the Story Behind 'Wildcat'

'Wildcat' is not a tale about basketball, as the title might mislead. Instead, it explores the life of O'Connor during the epoch she was wrestling to get her first novel 'Wise Blood' published. The film is an intimate portrayal of a celebrated Southern Gothic writer grappling with illness and faith. It's a testament to Hawke's directorial prowess, having previously helmed films like 'Chelsea Walls', 'The Hottest State', 'Seymour: An Introduction', and 'Blaze'.

Star-Studded Cast and Scenic Locations

Starring Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, and Maya Hawke, Ethan Hawke's real-life daughter, in the role of Flannery O'Connor, 'Wildcat' was filmed in locations across Shelbyville, Frankfort, and the St. James Court area of Louisville. The production took place amidst the chill of January, lending a unique ambiance to the film. The shoot wrapped up in Kentucky, leaving behind a trail of warm interactions between the cast, production team, and locals, including Shelby County's judge executive and fans in Frankfort.

Rollout and Future Prospects

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired the rights to 'Wildcat' and has scheduled a limited release on May 3rd, 2024, in New York City and Los Angeles. A broader national rollout will be announced later. The film has not only put Kentucky on the map as a desirable location for film production but also whetted Ethan Hawke's appetite for the state. The team looks forward to the film's release and the possibility of returning to Kentucky for future projects.