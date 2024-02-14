Ethan Hawke Returns to TV in FX Drama Pilot 'The Sensitive Kind'

Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke is set to return to the small screen in a major way. He's landed the lead role in 'The Sensitive Kind,' an FX drama pilot penned and directed by Sterlin Harjo, the creator of the critically-acclaimed series 'Reservation Dogs.'

A Star-Studded Collaboration

Ethan Hawke, a versatile actor known for his nuanced performances, will portray a character who 'knows too much' in this Tulsa noir series. This marks his first significant TV project as a lead in quite some time. Hawke will not only star in the series but also serve as an executive producer alongside Harjo. The news was first reported by Deadline.

A Talented Duo Reunites

This collaboration is not the first time Hawke and Harjo have worked together. Hawke previously appeared in Harjo's FX series 'Reservation Dogs,' which received widespread critical acclaim and numerous accolades. Harjo is best known for co-creating 'Reservation Dogs' with Taika Waititi.

Hawke's Extensive Filmography

Hawke, a four-time Oscar nominee, has an impressive filmography. In addition to his onscreen work, he has also co-written films like 'Before Sunset' and 'Before Midnight.'

The upcoming series 'The Sensitive Kind' has received an official pilot order from FX. The drama is described as a 'Tulsa noir,' hinting at a dark and atmospheric narrative set in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With Hawke's acting prowess and Harjo's storytelling skills, the series promises to be a compelling watch.

While specific details about the plot and other cast members are yet to be revealed, fans of Hawke and Harjo are already eagerly anticipating the series. As more information becomes available, audiences can look forward to a gripping drama that explores the complexities of human nature and the consequences of knowing too much.

With this new project, Hawke continues to prove his versatility as an actor and his commitment to thought-provoking storytelling. As for Harjo, 'The Sensitive Kind' marks his first TV project since the conclusion of 'Reservation Dogs.' Given the success of his previous work, there's no doubt that this new series will be just as captivating and impactful.

As we await further updates on 'The Sensitive Kind,' audiences can look forward to seeing Hawke and Harjo's unique vision come to life on the small screen. With their combined talent and creativity, the series is sure to leave a lasting impression.