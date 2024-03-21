Ethan Embry, Li Jun Li Unite for 'Alma and the Wolf' in Oregon's Psych-Horror Mystery

Ethan Embry and Li Jun Li are gearing up to lead a compelling cast in the much-anticipated psychological horror-mystery, 'Alma and the Wolf'. Directed by Michael Patrick Jann and penned by Abigail Miller, the film promises a blend of suspense, mystery, and horror against the backdrop of the wild Oregon coast. With production currently underway, the movie also features talents such as Jeremie Harris, Lukas Jann, Kevin Allison, and more, under the banner of Republic Pictures.

Unraveling the Mystery

In 'Alma and the Wolf', Embry takes on the role of Ren Accord, a troubled police officer whose life takes a dark turn when his son mysteriously disappears amidst a bizarre wolf attack investigation. The narrative weaves through the tangled woods of the Oregon coast, promising viewers a deep dive into a chilling tale of loss, fear, and the unknown. Li Jun Li's role, while not detailed, is expected to be pivotal to the unraveling of the film's central mystery.

Behind the Scenes

The collaboration of Jann and producer David Codron, known for their work on the cult favorite 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' and the horror Western 'Organ Trail', hints at a unique cinematic vision for 'Alma and the Wolf'. With executive production credits to Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron, and Viviana Zarragoitia of TPC, and worldwide distribution by Republic Pictures, the film's behind-the-scenes talent is as notable as its on-screen cast.

Anticipation Builds

As filming progresses in Oregon, anticipation for 'Alma and the Wolf' continues to build. The combination of a gripping storyline, a talented cast, and a seasoned production team promise to deliver a psychological horror-mystery that will captivate audiences worldwide. With its setting on the hauntingly beautiful Oregon coast, the film is poised to be a standout addition to the genre.

As viewers eagerly await the release of 'Alma and the Wolf', the blend of mystery, horror, and psychological drama under the direction of Michael Patrick Jann is sure to offer a memorable cinematic experience. The film's exploration of themes such as loss, fear, and the pursuit of truth, set against the backdrop of the natural wilderness, presents a promising venture into the depths of human emotion and the shadows of the unknown.