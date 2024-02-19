Estes Park United Methodist Church Boldly Quadruples Missions Budget for 2024

In the serene setting of Estes Park, a beacon of hope shines brighter than ever before as the Estes Park United Methodist Church (EPUMC) takes a monumental leap of faith. On a Sunday that will be etched in the annals of its history, February 18, 2024, under the leadership of District Superintendent Rev. Mark Calhoun and EPUMC Pastor Ann Lantz, the congregation convened to cast a vision for the future. The day's agenda was clear: elect its leadership for the upcoming year and, more crucially, set the financial blueprint that would steer its mission work into uncharted territories.

Unprecedented Commitment to Mission

The highlight of the conference was not the procedural formalities that one might expect at such gatherings. Instead, it was a bold decision that reverberated through the pews and beyond the church walls. In an unequivocal display of commitment to its foundational belief of putting faith into action, EPUMC announced a groundbreaking decision to quadruple its missions budget for 2024. This significant increase in funding is poised to extend the church's reach, enabling it to touch the lives of marginalized individuals not just within the local community of Estes Park, but also on a national and global scale.

Empowering Marginalized Communities

The decision to increase the missions budget is a testament to EPUMC's unwavering dedication to service and compassion. By allocating more resources to mission work, the church is set to amplify its impact, supporting initiatives that provide essential aid and uplift marginalized communities. This strategic move aligns with the church's holistic approach to ministry, emphasizing the importance of inclusive faith and action. It's a bold step towards realizing a vision where every individual, irrespective of their circumstances, can experience the tangible love and support they need.

A Call to Action and Inclusion

EPUMC, located at 1509 Fish Hatchery Road, extends an open invitation to all, embodying the true spirit of inclusivity. With worship services every Sunday at 9:45 a.m., the church encourages individuals from all walks of life to join in community, worship, and service. This inclusive approach underpins the church's mission work, fostering a welcoming environment where everyone can contribute to making a difference. The leadership of Rev. Mark Calhoun and Pastor Ann Lantz serves as a guiding light, inspiring the congregation and the wider community to embrace faith in action.

As the Estes Park United Methodist Church looks to the future, its decision to quadruple the missions budget for 2024 marks a significant milestone in its journey. This bold move not only underscores the church's commitment to serving those in need but also sets a precedent for faith communities everywhere. By prioritizing the empowerment of marginalized individuals locally, nationally, and globally, EPUMC embodies the essence of what it means to put faith into action. The church's actions serve as a clarion call to others, inspiring collective efforts towards a more inclusive and compassionate world.