Iran

Escalation in the Red Sea: Iran Dispatches Warship Following US Action

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Escalation in the Red Sea: Iran Dispatches Warship Following US Action

The geopolitical tension in the Red Sea has recently escalated, following a series of incidents involving the US Navy and Houthi boats, ultimately leading to Iran dispatching the Alborz destroyer to the area. This development complicates US efforts to secure this vital waterway, which facilitates approximately 12% of global trade.

Escalation in the Red Sea

The Red Sea is a strategic maritime route, and the Bab El-Mandeb strait, where the Iranian warship traversed, is a crucial choke point connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The Iranian move came just a day after US action against the Houthis and signifies a potential challenge to a recent US-led maritime task force named Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

This task force was established in response to a series of Houthi attacks on vessels, including an attempt to hijack a container ship and multiple drone and missile strikes against merchant vessels. The US and its allies are particularly concerned about the security of this maritime corridor due to its economic importance and the recent increase in hostilities.

Iranian Involvement and Houthi Insurgency

The Houthi insurgency in Yemen has been linked to Iran, which has denied direct involvement in the maritime attacks but has expressed understanding for the Houthi motives. This situation has been further complicated by a Houthi delegation’s visit to Tehran and the suspension of Red Sea transit by AP Moller-Maersk following the US Navy’s action against the Houthi boats.

Iran United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

