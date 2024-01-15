en English
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: 100 Days of Israel-Hamas Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: 100 Days of Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a significant turn of events, the Middle East is grappling with escalated tensions as Israel persists with its military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, notwithstanding the United States’ calls for a transition to lower-intensity operations. The conflict, now in its hundredth day, has wrought devastation on a catastrophic scale, claiming the lives of nearly 24,000 Palestinians, ravaging vast tracts of Gaza, and pushing a large chunk of the population toward displacement and starvation.

Genesis of the Conflict

The offensive was initiated by Israel in response to a Hamas attack on October 7, which resulted in the death of 1,200 people, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of 250 others. Israel’s stated objective is to annihilate Hamas and secure the release of the hostages. The conflict has since widened, with an exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and attacks by Iranian-backed militias on U.S. targets in Syria and Iraq. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have also targeted international shipping, which prompted U.S. airstrikes.

Global Reactions and Protests

The hundredth day of the war witnessed widespread demonstrations in Europe and the Middle East. While some protests demanded the release of Israeli hostages, others called for an immediate ceasefire. In a move seemingly aimed at exerting pressure on Israel, Hamas released a video of Israeli hostages imploring for an end to the war. Meanwhile, South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, an accusation that Israel vehemently denies.

The U.S. Stance and Israel’s Persistence

The U.S. has stressed the need for Israel to minimize civilian casualties and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, despite mounting international pressure and growing differences with the U.S., Israeli leaders, including Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, remain resolute in their determination to continue the offensive until Hamas is decisively defeated.

As the war enters its next phase, its implications and eventual resolution remain uncertain. The international community watches with bated breath, hoping for a swift end to this human tragedy.

United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

