en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Escalating Middle East Tensions: Potential for a Broader Regional Conflict

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:20 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:30 am EST
Escalating Middle East Tensions: Potential for a Broader Regional Conflict

Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, a series of military confrontations have raised global concern. Instigated by an unspecified Iraqi militant group, an attack on American troops led to a retaliatory U.S. missile strike, engendering apprehension that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict could spiral into a wider regional conflict.

Unfolding Confrontations

The situation unfolded as Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, expressed his government’s intention to end the presence of US-led coalition forces in the country. This announcement came on the heels of increased hostilities between the US military and Iran-backed militias. In response to an attack that wounded three US soldiers at Harir airbase near Erbil, the US conducted three airstrikes. However, this move was met with vehement disapproval by the Iraqi government, which condemned the US airstrikes as a ‘hostile act’.

Strains in International Relations

The response from Iraq’s Prime Minister signaled potential strains in the relationship between Iraq and the United States. The Iraqi government’s condemnation of the US airstrikes on armed factions within the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) that resulted in one death and twenty injuries, further inflamed the situation. The US, which has 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 more in neighboring Syria, has been urged by Iraq’s parliament to set a timeline for the withdrawal of foreign troops since March 2018.

Increasing Tensions

Adding fuel to the fire, an explosive-laden drone believed to have been launched from Syria, crashed in the southern Golan Heights. The attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed paramilitary groups. These groups have repeatedly attacked US sites and troops in Iraq and Syria since October 7, leading to retaliatory strikes by the US military. The US claims it is responding in self-defense, but the Iraqi government denounces these strikes as an infringement of Iraqi sovereignty.

0
United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy

By Wojciech Zylm

Google Settles $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit: A Milestone for Digital Privacy

By Wojciech Zylm

New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Secure 2.0 Act: A Game-Changer for Retirement Savings in America

By Momen Zellmi

Secure 2.0 Act Ushers in New Era of Retirement Planning in the US ...
@Finance · 3 mins
Secure 2.0 Act Ushers in New Era of Retirement Planning in the US ...
heart comment 0
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention

By Mazhar Abbas

20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
Federal Judge Blocks Iowa’s School Book Ban and Teaching Restrictions

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Judge Blocks Iowa's School Book Ban and Teaching Restrictions
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith

By Waqas Arain

Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
Latest Headlines
World News
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
9 seconds
The Sustainable Development Goals: A Vision in Danger of Failing Deliverance
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
1 min
Super Tuesday 2024: Trump's Disqualification Stirs Controversy
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
2 mins
New Year's Resolutions in a Post-Pandemic World: A Shift Towards Realism
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
3 mins
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
4 mins
Gregg Wallace Touches Hearts with a Poignant Picture with his Autistic Son
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
4 mins
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
4 mins
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
5 mins
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race
5 mins
Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
46 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app