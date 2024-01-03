en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ES Bancshares Appoints Tom Thiel to Board of Directors

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
ES Bancshares Appoints Tom Thiel to Board of Directors

ES Bancshares, Inc., led by Chairman Andrew Finkelstein, has announced a significant addition to its leadership. The company has appointed industry veteran Tom Thiel to its board of directors, a move that is also mirrored in the board of Empire State Bank. Thiel is set to serve in these capacities until the 2025 Annual Meeting.

Tom Thiel: A Banking Industry Stalwart

Tom Thiel is a principal at JWTT, Inc., a broker-dealer firm with an emphasis on financial services companies. His vast experience in bank stock investing and trading, as well as investment banking, makes him a crucial asset to the company. Thiel’s appointment to the ES Bancshares and Empire State Bank boards is accompanied by an agreement with JWTT to support the boards until the 2025 annual meeting, with the added provision of granting ES Bancshares and its directors the first option to buy their stock should they wish to sell it before the 2025 meeting.

Strengthening Leadership

Andrew Finkelstein expressed his excitement over Thiel’s acceptance to join the board. He highlighted the value that Thiel’s banking investment experience will bring to the board’s operations. The appointment is part of ES Bancshares’ strategic efforts to fortify its leadership, enabling it to navigate the competitive financial services landscape effectively.

Enhancing Organizational Performance

Phil Guarnieri, the CEO of ES Bancshares, also commented on the strategic importance of Thiel’s appointment. He underscored the imperative of attracting top-tier banking talent to boost the organization’s performance and increase shareholder value. The addition of Thiel to the leadership team is a testament to ES Bancshares’ commitment to ensuring its continued growth and success in the financial services industry.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Render Foundation Boosts RNDR to RENDER Migration with Gas Fee Coverage
Render Foundation, in a bid to boost the transition of its RNDR token to the new RENDER token on the Solana blockchain, has pledged to shoulder gas fees for token holders who opt for the upgrade. The foundation has earmarked 1.14 million RENDER tokens for this incentive scheme, valid until January 31, 2024. A Strategic
Render Foundation Boosts RNDR to RENDER Migration with Gas Fee Coverage
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
2 mins ago
Series of Daring Break-Ins Target Food Businesses in Portland and South Portland
U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges
2 mins ago
U.S. P/C Insurance Industry Enhances Financial Outcomes Amid Challenges
Rising Copper Value Fuels Increase in Thefts Nationwide
27 seconds ago
Rising Copper Value Fuels Increase in Thefts Nationwide
RaceTrac Announces Leadership Transition: Natalie Morhous Named New CEO
45 seconds ago
RaceTrac Announces Leadership Transition: Natalie Morhous Named New CEO
AI Revolutionizes Crowdsourcing in Ideation Process
1 min ago
AI Revolutionizes Crowdsourcing in Ideation Process
Latest Headlines
World News
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
57 seconds
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
58 seconds
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
1 min
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
1 min
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
2 mins
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
2 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
3 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
3 mins
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
4 mins
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
32 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
34 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
43 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
44 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
52 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
56 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app