ES Bancshares Appoints Tom Thiel to Board of Directors

ES Bancshares, Inc., led by Chairman Andrew Finkelstein, has announced a significant addition to its leadership. The company has appointed industry veteran Tom Thiel to its board of directors, a move that is also mirrored in the board of Empire State Bank. Thiel is set to serve in these capacities until the 2025 Annual Meeting.

Tom Thiel: A Banking Industry Stalwart

Tom Thiel is a principal at JWTT, Inc., a broker-dealer firm with an emphasis on financial services companies. His vast experience in bank stock investing and trading, as well as investment banking, makes him a crucial asset to the company. Thiel’s appointment to the ES Bancshares and Empire State Bank boards is accompanied by an agreement with JWTT to support the boards until the 2025 annual meeting, with the added provision of granting ES Bancshares and its directors the first option to buy their stock should they wish to sell it before the 2025 meeting.

Strengthening Leadership

Andrew Finkelstein expressed his excitement over Thiel’s acceptance to join the board. He highlighted the value that Thiel’s banking investment experience will bring to the board’s operations. The appointment is part of ES Bancshares’ strategic efforts to fortify its leadership, enabling it to navigate the competitive financial services landscape effectively.

Enhancing Organizational Performance

Phil Guarnieri, the CEO of ES Bancshares, also commented on the strategic importance of Thiel’s appointment. He underscored the imperative of attracting top-tier banking talent to boost the organization’s performance and increase shareholder value. The addition of Thiel to the leadership team is a testament to ES Bancshares’ commitment to ensuring its continued growth and success in the financial services industry.