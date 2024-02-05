Erwin Farms Invites Public to Design 2024 Corn Maze

Erwin Farms, a beloved family establishment nestled in the heart of Winchester, Ohio, has stirred up a wave of excitement with its latest venture. The farm has announced a unique contest, inviting the public to design their 2024 corn maze. Sprawling across a lush 10-acre expanse, the corn maze marks a cherished annual tradition for families and tourists alike, transforming the farm into a vibrant hub of activity.

An Agricultural Legacy in the Making

At the helm of Erwin Farms are Aleisha and Mark Erwin, who laid the foundation of this agricultural legacy in 2015. What began as a humble roadside pumpkin-selling endeavour has grown into a thriving farm offering a diverse array of attractions and products. The annual corn maze, introduced years ago, has been a significant contributor to the farm's popularity, with past themes featuring creative renditions of Charlotte's Web and a vintage pickup truck adorned with sunflowers.

More than Just a Farm

The farm's offerings extend beyond its famed maze. Among its year-round attractions is The Farmer's Wife and Garden Barn, a charming store offering an assortment of goods, from homegrown produce to fashionable clothing. Additionally, the farm boasts a fully functional greenhouse, further solidifying its commitment to nurturing and promoting local agriculture.

A Community Hub

Erwin Farms truly comes alive in the fall, transforming into a bustling hub of entertainment and educational activities. The season brings with it a medley of delightful experiences, including live music, scavenger hunts, and special educational stations designed especially for children. These attractions underscore the Erwin family's dedication to fostering community bonds and creating an immersive, enriching environment for visitors of all ages.

A Creative Challenge

The design contest for the 2024 corn maze is open to organizations within Adams County or Brown County. The winning organization stands to gain more than just bragging rights; it will also receive complimentary tickets and promotional mentions from Erwin Farms. However, there are a few stipulations in place. Each design must be family-friendly and should include the phrase 'Erwin Farms 2024.' Interested parties are encouraged to submit their designs by February 15 via email.