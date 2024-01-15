Ernest Rady: A Testament to Resilience, Success, and Altruism

Ernest Rady, a San Diego real estate mogul and philanthropist, has been awarded by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans. His life represents the association’s ethos of overcoming adversity to achieve success, a journey carved out from the challenges of his early years. Forced to fend for his family from a young age due to his father’s health issues, Rady’s resilience is a testament to the strength of human will.

Rising from Challenges to Redefining Success

Rady’s entrepreneurial journey commenced with managing a small auto-finance business in Canada. From those humble beginnings, he built a significant real estate empire in San Diego – American Assets Inc., with a market value of $2.6 billion and assets totaling $4.5 billion.

Commitment to Philanthropy

Rady’s philanthropic spirit shines through his substantial contributions to various institutions. His generous donations led to the establishment of the Rady Children’s Hospital and the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego, institutions that bear his name and uphold his commitment to supporting future generations.

Recognition for Resilience

The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, established in 1947, has recognized Rady’s achievements. He joins a prestigious group of individuals, including celebrities like Rob Lowe and Reba McEntire, who have been acknowledged for their resilience and contributions. The association, known for offering college scholarships to low-income students, has distributed over $125 million since 1984. Rady’s induction is a tribute to his resilience, determination and his dedication to supporting students facing challenges.