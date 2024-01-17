Erin Condon Ascends to Permanent CMO Role at CVS Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness Division

Erin Condon, former interim Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at CVS, has been appointed as the permanent CMO for the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness division. Her tenure as the interim head commenced in July 2023. Alongside her new responsibilities, she is set to continue in her capacity as vice president of front store marketing and store experience.

Steering the CVS Brand and Creative Strategy

Condon's new role will involve leading teams dedicated to the furtherance of the CVS brand and creative strategy. The primary focus of her position will be on amplifying front store sales, broadening the customer base, and augmenting the prescription count. Her tasks will include oversight of the in-house creative agency, media team, and several other key marketing elements within CVS.

A Successful Track Record

Condon's prior stint as the interim CMO has been marked by great success. Under her leadership, the team accomplished significant strides in implementing comprehensive marketing strategies. This resulted in a marked growth in both customer and member engagement, creating an enhanced customer experience across both online and physical store platforms.

Carrying Forward the Momentum

Erin Condon's official takeover of the role signifies a positive progression for CVS. With her demonstrated ability to drive customer growth and engagement, the organization is well-poised to continue enhancing its customer experience and expanding its global presence.