Erin Clare Stars in Musical Revival 'Tell Me On A Sunday' at Hayes Theatre

Erin Clare is set to bring a fresh perspective to the iconic role in the musical 'Tell Me On A Sunday,' captivating audiences at the Hayes Theatre. This one-woman show, following the journey of an English girl navigating love and life in New York, has seen legends like Bernadette Peters and Sarah Brightman take the stage. Clare, known for her roles in '9 to 5' and 'We Will Rock You,' promises a tour-de-force performance in this intimate setting.

Rediscovering a Classic

Director Blazey Best highlights the significance of 'Tell Me On A Sunday' as a cultural touchstone, predating and influencing shows like 'Sex And The City' and 'Fleabag.' The musical, celebrated for its exploration of young womanhood, offers a poignant and relatable narrative. Erin Clare's casting brings anticipation for a modern interpretation that honors the legacy of the musical's rich score and storytelling.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

The narrative of 'Tell Me On A Sunday' resonates with audiences through its honest portrayal of the protagonist's struggles with love and identity in a sprawling metropolis. The musical's enduring appeal lies in its universal themes of searching for belonging and understanding oneself amidst life's trials. Clare's involvement adds a compelling layer to this timeless story, promising a rendition filled with emotion and nuance.

Season Details and Expectations

With performances scheduled from April 12 at the Hayes Theatre, the revival of 'Tell Me On A Sunday' is among the most anticipated theatrical events of the season. The show's hit numbers like 'Take That Look Off Your Face' and 'Nothing Like You've Ever Known' are set to captivate a new generation. As Erin Clare steps into this dream role, audiences can expect a mesmerizing experience that bridges the gap between classic musical theatre and contemporary storytelling.

The revival of 'Tell Me On A Sunday' at the Hayes Theatre not only offers a chance to witness Erin Clare's exceptional talent but also serves as a reminder of the power of musical theatre to reflect and shape human experiences. As this production prepares to open its doors, it invites theatre-goers to embark on a journey of music, emotion, and self-discovery alongside its remarkable protagonist.