Erik W. Snipas: A Strategic Addition to Greenberg Traurig's Land Use Practice

In a strategic move to bolster their Land Use Practice, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has welcomed Erik W. Snipas as a shareholder on Long Island. Snipas, previously associated with Forchelli Deegan Terrana, brings a wealth of expertise in land use and zoning, industrial development agency matters, municipal benefits and government incentives, environmental law, and real estate law.

Expertise in a Complex Field

Snipas' specialization in an array of legal domains, particularly land use and zoning, makes him an invaluable asset in tackling the intricate challenges associated with development on Long Island. This region, characterized by limited land availability and high-value real estate, demands an informed and strategic approach to land utilization. Snipas' proficiency in these areas is expected to play a crucial role in addressing these challenges.

A Strong Addition to Greenberg Traurig

The addition of Snipas to Greenberg Traurig's team signifies a noteworthy expansion of the firm's service offerings in the land use legal sector. His broad client base, encompassing real estate investment trusts (REITs), public companies, real estate developers, and individual residential property owners, testifies to his versatility and comprehensive understanding of the field.

Collaborative and Multidisciplinary Approach

Alongside his own contributions, Snipas is anticipated to collaborate with colleagues across various multidisciplinary practices within Greenberg Traurig's global platform. This integrated approach, combining diverse expertise and perspectives, is set to enhance the firm's capacity to navigate complex legal landscapes and deliver top-tier service to clients.