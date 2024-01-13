en English
Business

Erik Prince: The Billionaire Behind Blackwater’s Success

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST


With a fortune amounting to $2.2 billion, Erik Prince, the former Navy SEAL and founder of Blackwater Worldwide, has carved a unique niche for himself in the world of private military services. Known for his tenacity and strategic acumen, Prince’s journey from a Navy SEAL and a White House intern to a billionaire entrepreneur presents a compelling narrative of ambition, business acumen, and controversy.

Blackwater: The Birth of a Private Military Colossus

Founded in 1997, Blackwater Worldwide swiftly emerged as a significant player in the private military sector, securing over $1.6 billion in federal contracts and $600 million in confidential CIA contracts since 2001. Under Prince’s leadership, Blackwater became the largest private security provider for the US State Department, even despite the company’s involvement in the controversial Nisour Square incident in 2007.

Prince’s Path to Billionaire Status

Prince’s ascent to billionaire status began with his family’s automotive accessory business, which, following the death of his father, he sold for a hefty $1.35 billion in 1996. This sale served as the financial springboard for Prince’s subsequent ventures, including Blackwater. His financial accomplishments extend beyond Blackwater, featuring a range of global ventures. Since leaving Blackwater in 2009, Prince has continued to chart an ambitious path, venturing into the United Arab Emirates where he was recruited to assemble a battalion of foreign troops.

Controversies and Personal Life

Prince’s career hasn’t been without its share of controversies. He has been connected to political scandals, including those related to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and allegations of creating a covert connection with Moscow. He has also faced accusations of delivering false testimony to the House Intelligence Committee. On the personal front, Prince has been married thrice, losing his first wife to cancer, and divorcing his second. He is currently married to Stacy DeLuke, with whom he has seven children. His political contributions lean towards the Republicans, and his philanthropic endeavors focus on supporting conservative Christian causes.

Business Military United States


Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

