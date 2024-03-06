Erik Ochsner Unveils 'Unknown & Gorgeous: River & Iron' with Youngstown Symphony Orchestra

In a celebration of cultural and industrial heritage, Erik Ochsner will conduct the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra (YSO) in a unique program titled 'Unknown & Gorgeous: River & Iron' this Sunday at Stambaugh Auditorium. Drawing from his Finnish-American background, Ochsner aims to connect with the Mahoning Valley's history through a selection of Scandinavian, Russian, and American compositions.

Curating a Personal and Regional Tribute

Ochsner's dual heritage and respect for Youngstown's industrial legacy have shaped this concert's repertoire. Featuring compositions that echo the robust narratives of iron and river, such as Aaron Copland's 'John Henry' and Alexander Mosolov's 'The Iron Foundry,' the program is a nod to the community's resilience and history. Ochsner's approach is to introduce audiences to lesser-known pieces alongside familiar classics, enriching the local cultural landscape.

Interactive and Immersive Experience

To enhance the concert experience, black and white footage of steel being poured in a Youngstown mill will accompany 'The Iron Foundry,' immersing the audience in the city's industrial ambiance. The concert will also feature an off-stage trumpet player and additional brass musicians from Youngstown State University's Dana School of Music, promising a dynamic and engaging auditory experience. This innovative integration of visual elements and local talent underscores Ochsner's commitment to creating a meaningful connection with the audience.

A Season of Diverse Musical Offerings

This concert marks Ochsner's second engagement with the YSO this season, showcasing his versatility and passion for bringing unique musical experiences to Youngstown. From film-score concerts to collaborations with local bands, Ochsner's directorship highlights the orchestra's diverse capabilities and its potential under his leadership. As a candidate for the music director and conductor position, his innovative programming and community-focused approach could herald a new era for the YSO.

As the final notes of Respighi's 'The Pines of Rome' resonate through Stambaugh Auditorium, attendees will not only have journeyed through a musical homage to Youngstown's past but will also have glimpsed the future possibilities that Erik Ochsner's vision could bring to the Symphony Orchestra. This concert serves as a bridge between the city's rich industrial heritage and its evolving cultural identity, inviting the community to embrace both tradition and innovation.