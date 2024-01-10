Erik Brine Steps Up as New Center Director of 401 Tech Bridge, Linda Larsen Promoted as Operations Manager

Erik Brine, a veteran of military operational leadership, policy development, budget oversight, project management, and foreign affairs analysis, has taken the helm of 401 Tech Bridge as the new center director. The organization, a prominent technology development and startup service provider, announced his appointment in late December. Alongside his new duties, Brine will continue to serve as a town councilor in Jamestown.

Brine’s Vision for 401 Tech Bridge

In an issued statement, Brine expressed his fervor for his new role, underscoring the significance of both 401 Tech Bridge and Rhode Island in the sphere of technology commercialization. He outlined his plans to harness his expertise in foreign relations and innovation to extend the organization’s programs globally, with an initial focus on Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Leadership Transition at 401 Tech Bridge

Brine steps into the shoes of Christian Cowan, the previous center director. Cowan now holds the position of executive director of 401 Tech Bridge under the patronage of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation. The leadership transition also witnessed the promotion of Linda Larsen, the former partnerships manager for 401 Tech Bridge, to the role of operations manager.

Larsen’s Ascent to Operations Manager

Linda Larsen, in addition to her new responsibilities, is also the chair of the R.I. Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education board of trustees. In a response to her promotion, Larsen expressed her eagerness to use her experience and zeal to further the organization’s mission and augment its program offerings.