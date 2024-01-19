Erie Nurse Ignites Legal Battle Against UPMC Over Alleged Monopoly and Unfair Labor Practices

A nurse in Erie has ignited a legal battle against UPMC, one of the nation's largest health care providers, alleging that the organization's monopolistic practices are responsible for low wages, substandard working conditions, and chronic understaffing. The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, echoes a previous complaint by two unions to the U.S. Justice Department for potential antitrust violations.

UPMC's Dominance and Alleged Anti-Competitive Actions

Victoria Ross, the plaintiff in the case, asserts that UPMC's supremacy in the region is sustained through anti-competitive behaviors, including noncompete clauses and blacklists. These practices, she alleges, impede employees from pursuing better opportunities or forming unions. If granted class-action status, the lawsuit could represent thousands of health care workers, including nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse assistants, and orderlies who are current or former UPMC employees.

Impact of UPMC's Practices on Health Care Services

UPMC, which employs over 95,000 people and operates 40 hospitals, is accused of diminishing health care services by closing and downsizing hospitals. This has allegedly led to the loss of beds and jobs. UPMC spokesperson Paul Wood has previously stated that the company does not prevent employees from being hired elsewhere and that staffing decisions are based on patient needs.

A History of Labor Disputes

UPMC has a fraught history with labor disputes, having faced 133 unfair labor practice charges and 159 separate allegations since 2012, most of which are related to unionization efforts. The attorneys representing Ross have indicated that they are prepared to substantiate their allegations independent of any Justice Department action and seek compensation for employees affected by UPMC's alleged practices.

The lawsuit demands damages and an injunction against UPMC's purported anticompetitive practices. This case has the potential to change the landscape of labor practices within the health care industry, particularly for organizations wielding significant market power.