Law

Erie Lawyer Peter Sala Sworn in as Judge, Promises Fair Hearings

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Peter Sala, an Erie-based lawyer, has embarked on a new journey as a judge on the Erie County Court of Common Pleas. The 55-year-old legal veteran, who has nurtured the ambition of a legal career since his teenage years, was officially inducted into his 10-year term on Tuesday, following his triumphant election on November 7.

A Long-Cherished Dream Fulfilled

Rooted in a personal narrative, Sala’s pursuit of law was kindled at the age of 15. He aimed to provide support to his widowed mother, who single-handedly raised him and his siblings after the demise of their father when Sala was just six. After earning his academic credentials from Gannon University and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Sala inaugurated his private practice in Erie in 1995. Spanning close to three decades, his career saw him serving a diverse clientele as a solo practitioner.

Road to the Judgeship

Despite facing a setback in his bid for the Common Pleas Court judgeship in 2019, Sala remained undeterred. Running as a Democrat in the November 2021 elections, he emerged victorious against Republican nominee Eric Mikovch, securing a 57.7% majority of the votes. His swearing-in ceremony was a solemn occasion where he reaffirmed his dedication to public service and impartiality in the courtroom, drawing spiritual sustenance from a prayer to St. Thomas More.

Promise of Fair Hearings

Apart from Sala, the ceremony also witnessed the oath-taking of other judicial officials, including new district justices Alison Scarpitti and Jeff Gadley, as well as reelected district judges. Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz, Erie County Council members, Erie County Controller Kyle Foust, and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook also assumed office on the same day. Sala commits to ensuring fair hearings for all appearing before him in the courtroom, irrespective of potential disagreements on his rulings.

Law United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

