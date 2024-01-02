Erie County’s Homeless Struggle with Housing Assistance and Transportation

In Erie County, a pressing issue has come to light, rooted in the intersection of homelessness and procedural red tape. The county’s Department of Social Services (DSS) has been temporarily housing the homeless population in hotels and motels. However, this solution is not free of challenges. The story of Scottpatrick Sellitto, a 63-year-old former cancer researcher, illuminates these struggles.

Homelessness and Hurdles

Sellitto, after falling into financial difficulties, found himself homeless and subsequently housed in two hotels for nearly 15 weeks. The plight of homelessness was further compounded by the DSS’s requirement for Sellitto and others in his position to visit its downtown office every two weeks for recertification to continue receiving housing assistance. This necessity strained his already limited resources, given the lack of public transportation and the distance from his lodging to the DSS office.

The Post-Pandemic Surge of Homelessness

Since the termination of the pandemic eviction moratorium in August 2021, Erie County has witnessed a notable increase in homelessness. In response, eleven hotels and motels have been contracted to house around 92 families and 124 single placements. The projected cost for this endeavor is a staggering $8.5 million for this year alone. While New York State reimburses the county for the cost of family shelters, only a portion is refunded for singles.

The Recertification Ordeal

Recertification for continued housing assistance is a significant challenge for those without transportation. It requires proof of compliance with an independent living plan and an active housing search. The suburban hotel location, on busy roads without sidewalks or nearby bus stops, only amplifies the problem, leading to added financial burdens for residents. Diane Proske, public benefits program director at Neighborhood Legal Services, underscores that the recertification process only exacerbates issues tied to homelessness.

Robert Silverman, a professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University at Buffalo, critiques the safety net program as insufficient. He draws attention to the broader affordability problem and the scarcity of new affordable housing units nationwide.