Erie County Responds to Severe Localized Weather with Driving Bans

In response to a severe weather event, Erie County has imposed driving bans in several towns including Hamburg, Orchard Park, West Seneca, Lancaster, Cheektowaga, and the City of Lackawanna, along with all villages within these areas. Despite the majority of Erie County experiencing little to no snowfall the previous night, a narrow band of lake-effect snow has caused severe conditions, prompting these safety measures.

Advertisment

Localized Weather Event Triggers Ban

Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive, made the announcement via a platform referred to as 'X'. The decision to implement the bans came as a safety precaution due to conditions in these areas being deemed too hazardous for travel. This event highlights the localized nature of the weather event, with a narrow band of lake-effect snow causing 2 to 3 feet of snowfall in Hamburg and Orchard Park, despite most parts of Erie County receiving negligible snow the previous night.

Varied Weather Conditions Across County

Erie County, being geographically as large as Rhode Island, experiences varied weather conditions. Poloncarz reminded residents of this fact, stressing the need for targeted travel restrictions. The bans were enforced despite the fact that the majority of the county saw little to no snow the night before, further emphasizing the localized nature of the severe weather condition.

In the face of the impending snowstorm, the county executive strongly recommended that employers resort to remote work to keep the number of vehicles off the roads minimal. The county's Department of Public Works is on 24-hour work schedules with 12-hour shifts to clear the roads, while many schools are expected to close. The New York State Thruway Authority is shifting staff and snow-fighting equipment to prepare for the storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that the city is preparing for specialty bans and heavy snowfall.