Erie County Clarifies 'Essential' Workers Amid Winter Driving Bans: Amazon, Tim Hortons Employees Not Included

Officials in Erie County, New York have issued a clear message: employees of businesses like Amazon and Tim Hortons are not deemed 'essential' during driving bans enforced amidst severe winter storms. As swirling snow and biting cold grip the region, the question of who can and cannot use the roads has become a topic of critical importance.

Defining the Essential

County Executive Mark Poloncarz has been forthright in his communication, emphasizing that only certain workers, those deemed necessary to keep essential services running, should be on the roads during these perilous weather conditions. Those working for e-commerce giant Amazon or popular fast-food chain Tim Hortons, he stated, do not fall under the 'essential' categorization.

Amazon Truckers: A Recurring Challenge

Despite the driving ban, the local law enforcement of Lancaster Town faced a stumbling block. Amazon tractor-trailer contractors were arriving to pick up or deliver goods at the local Amazon Fulfillment Center. This, even after the facility had been closed due to the harsh weather conditions. Lancaster Police Chief William Gummo reported that dozens of Amazon truckers were ticketed, with some even having to be directed to wait out the ban in different locations. This is not an isolated incident. In fact, during the Christmas week blizzard of 2022, Amazon drivers had caused similar issues, blatantly disregarding the driving ban.

Route Deviations and Online Support

Adding to the concerns are reports of Amazon drivers not strictly adhering to prescribed trucking routes. With the safety of the county's residents being paramount, these instances of non-compliance are being taken seriously. In response, Erie County has launched an online portal. This platform aims to help businesses determine who, among their workforce, qualifies as essential workers during a driving ban. Fast food workers, the county has explicitly stated, are excluded from this designation.

As the winter storms persist, so too does the effort to manage essential services while ensuring public safety. Erie County officials continue to grapple with the challenges posed by 'non-essential' workers on the roads, with Amazon drivers being a particular focal point.