Business

Eric Alfuth Joins Compass Mining as CFO, Bringing Rich Experience to the Executive Team

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Compass Mining, a trailblazer in the realm of bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and mining services, has recently welcomed Eric Alfuth to its executive team in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A veteran in finance, Alfuth’s versatile career spans across public and private companies, with remarkable stints as CFO at Sable Bay Energy and Wagner Oil Company.

Alfuth’s Career Path and Highlights

Alfuth’s illustrious career is marked by his adept management of Venture Capital initiatives, oversight of multi-billion dollar credit portfolios, and his active role as an executive and board member of the Houston Angel Network. His academic credentials include an MBA from Texas A&M University and a Master of International Relations with a focus on energy from the prestigious Harvard University.

Compass Mining’s Expectations

Paul Gosker, the co-founder and CEO of Compass Mining, expressed his excitement about Alfuth’s addition to the team. He believes that Alfuth’s investing acumen and his rich experience in the energy sector will be instrumental in achieving the company’s mission of democratizing hash rate and fortifying Bitcoin’s network.

Compass Mining’s Commitment to the Industry

Beyond its core business, Compass Mining is also committed to the enrichment of the industry by producing insightful research and educational content. The addition of Alfuth, with his extensive knowledge and experience, is anticipated to further this endeavor.

Business United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

