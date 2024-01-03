en English
Business

Equity Markets in January: A Dance Between Historical Trends and Global Circumstances

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
Equity Markets in January: A Dance Between Historical Trends and Global Circumstances

As we tread into January 2024, the trajectory of the equity markets hangs in the balance, shadowed by historical trends and current global circumstances. January, traditionally seen as a promising time for equity markets, has shown a mixed performance in the past two decades. The month, known for significant market indicators such as the Santa Claus Rally, the First Five Days early warning system, and the January Barometer, has been affected by factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and surging inflation, especially during election years.

Historical Performance and Current Outlook

Historically, January has ranked first for NASDAQ performance since 1971 but has a more moderate ranking for the S&P 500 and DJIA, being the sixth since 1950. However, the indices have seen notable declines during several periods from 2000 to 2022, including the worst January performance on record in 2009. Despite the historical performance, George Smith, a portfolio strategist at LPL Financial, presents a cautiously optimistic outlook for the stock market in 2024.

Stock Recommendations for January

There are certain stocks to consider buying in January 2024, including Brookfield Renewable, MercadoLibre, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Brookfield Renewable offers high yield and strong growth prospects in the renewable energy sector. MercadoLibre, known as the ‘Amazon of Latin America’, is expanding its logistics and fintech businesses, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals anticipates positive results from late-stage studies of its drugs targeting cystic fibrosis and acute pain.

The ‘January Trifecta’

The ‘January Trifecta’ indicator, which tracks the performance of the Santa Claus rally, the first five trading days of January, and the month of January, has historically posted a median annual return of 17% when the trifecta occurs. If it happens in 2024, it could result in strong gains for the stock market. The last time this indicator flashed was in 2023, resulting in an annual return of 24%.

As we look ahead, concerns over rising interest rates, economic growth, and high inflation continue to loom in 2024. The Federal Reserve has cut its economic growth expectations for 2024, and there is a 51.8% chance of a U.S. recession within the next 12 months. Nevertheless, the ‘January Effect’, although not significant for the S&P 500 Index, still holds some sway over smaller company shares. As we navigate the uncertain waters of January, it is advised to focus on current market conditions and invest regularly throughout the year, avoiding attempts to time entry based on short-term news or unpredictable trends.

Business Economy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

