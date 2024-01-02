Equitrans Midstream Announces Major Redesign of MVP Southgate Pipeline

Equitrans Midstream, the chief proprietor and operator of the MVP Southgate natural gas pipeline, has publicly declared a significant redesign of the project. Initially planned to stretch over 70 miles across Virginia and North Carolina, including Alamance County, the pipeline will now be reduced to a length of 31 miles, terminating in Rockingham County, North Carolina.

Legal Challenges and Environmental Concerns

This restructuring follows a succession of legal challenges and permit denials confronted by the principal MVP pipeline, of which the Southgate extension is part. The primary pipeline has faced delays exceeding five years, predominantly due to environmental apprehensions and ongoing litigation. The revised route for MVP Southgate abolishes the requirement for an additional compressor station in Virginia, previously denied a permit, and will intersect substantially fewer water bodies.

Project Cost Reduction

Moreover, the cost of the ambitious project has seen a decrease, from an initial estimate of $468 million to a more manageable $370 million. Equitrans Midstream has initiated a bidding process for potential gas shippers and will determine the final scope and timeline of the redesigned project following this ‘open season.’

Concerns Over Environmental Impact

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) had formerly denied a water quality permit for the original route, referencing threats to water quality and the environment, and the uncertain future of the MVP main line. Environmental advocacy groups and local opposition persist in their concern about the impact of natural gas infrastructure on the environment, maintaining their call for the cancellation of the MVP Southgate project.