en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Equitrans Midstream Announces Major Redesign of MVP Southgate Pipeline

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Equitrans Midstream Announces Major Redesign of MVP Southgate Pipeline

Equitrans Midstream, the chief proprietor and operator of the MVP Southgate natural gas pipeline, has publicly declared a significant redesign of the project. Initially planned to stretch over 70 miles across Virginia and North Carolina, including Alamance County, the pipeline will now be reduced to a length of 31 miles, terminating in Rockingham County, North Carolina.

Legal Challenges and Environmental Concerns

This restructuring follows a succession of legal challenges and permit denials confronted by the principal MVP pipeline, of which the Southgate extension is part. The primary pipeline has faced delays exceeding five years, predominantly due to environmental apprehensions and ongoing litigation. The revised route for MVP Southgate abolishes the requirement for an additional compressor station in Virginia, previously denied a permit, and will intersect substantially fewer water bodies.

Project Cost Reduction

Moreover, the cost of the ambitious project has seen a decrease, from an initial estimate of $468 million to a more manageable $370 million. Equitrans Midstream has initiated a bidding process for potential gas shippers and will determine the final scope and timeline of the redesigned project following this ‘open season.’

Concerns Over Environmental Impact

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) had formerly denied a water quality permit for the original route, referencing threats to water quality and the environment, and the uncertain future of the MVP main line. Environmental advocacy groups and local opposition persist in their concern about the impact of natural gas infrastructure on the environment, maintaining their call for the cancellation of the MVP Southgate project.

0
Energy United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jammu District Magistrate Calls for Calm Amid Fears of Fuel Shortage

By Rafia Tasleem

Second Consecutive Decrease in Ghana's Fuel Prices as Star Oil Takes the Lead

By Ebenezer Mensah

TotalEnergies SE Announces Major Share Buyback Amid Criticism and Progress

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Second Episode of 'Rotterdam+' Case Proceeds to Court: 14 Charged in Ukraine

By Rizwan Shah

German Developer Submits Plan for Ireland’s Largest Solar Farm ...
@Energy · 9 mins
German Developer Submits Plan for Ireland’s Largest Solar Farm ...
heart comment 0
Oil Giants’ Profits Surge Amid Climate Crisis: A Paradox of Profit and Peril

By BNN Correspondents

Oil Giants' Profits Surge Amid Climate Crisis: A Paradox of Profit and Peril
The Battle for Snowdonia: Sustainable Energy vs. Natural Heritage

By Bijay Laxmi

The Battle for Snowdonia: Sustainable Energy vs. Natural Heritage
Resistance Grows as Renewable Energy Transition Exposes Societal Costs

By BNN Correspondents

Resistance Grows as Renewable Energy Transition Exposes Societal Costs
Latin America’s Maritime Industry Embraces Alternative Fuels Amid Rising Demand

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Latin America's Maritime Industry Embraces Alternative Fuels Amid Rising Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Star Ortiz Opens Up About Split With Santana
38 seconds
AEW Star Ortiz Opens Up About Split With Santana
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
1 min
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Hun Sen Recalls January Milestones: A Glimpse into Cambodia's Past
1 min
Hun Sen Recalls January Milestones: A Glimpse into Cambodia's Past
Atalanta Strengthens Squad with Acquisition of Swedish Defender Isak Hien
2 mins
Atalanta Strengthens Squad with Acquisition of Swedish Defender Isak Hien
Dan Quinn: A Head Coach in Waiting or Cowboys' Cornerstone?
3 mins
Dan Quinn: A Head Coach in Waiting or Cowboys' Cornerstone?
Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
4 mins
Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
Geyser Responds to Strickland's Controversial Act: A Debate on the Relevance of Jiu-Jitsu Belts in MMA
4 mins
Geyser Responds to Strickland's Controversial Act: A Debate on the Relevance of Jiu-Jitsu Belts in MMA
Douglas Lima to Face Rinat Fakhretdinov in High-Stakes Grappling Match at ADXC 2
4 mins
Douglas Lima to Face Rinat Fakhretdinov in High-Stakes Grappling Match at ADXC 2
2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America
4 mins
2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
1 min
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
34 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
2 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
3 hours
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app