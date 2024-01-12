en English
Business

Equinox: The LES Country Club Shaping NYC’s Art Scene

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Equinox: The LES Country Club Shaping NYC’s Art Scene

The dynamic streets of New York City’s Lower East Side are buzzing with a modern-day rendition of the Hellenistic tradition of art, industry, and philosophy discussion. This cultural convergence finds its home in the seemingly unlikely setting of the Equinox gym on Orchard Street. Boasting a $300/month membership fee, this venue has evolved into the “LES country club,” a hub for the city’s art professionals.

The Artful Gymnasium

With its state-of-the-art facilities and exclusive clientele, Equinox has become more than just a fitness center. It is now a veritable quasi-office for gallerists, art dealers, and other industry figures. It is here that they network, exchange art world gossip, and even close substantial deals. The gym’s unique environment cultivates an atmosphere of industry camaraderie and competitiveness, with notable figures such as Lounes Mazouz, Louis Shannon, and Ellie Rines utilizing it as a space for business discussions.

Discretion and Deals

According to Lauryn-Ashley Vandyke, director at gallery Amanita, the importance of discretion within this space cannot be understated. The potential presence of influential individuals mandates a certain level of decorum. The gym’s walls have heard whispers of deals and debates that shape the city’s art scene. Dealers like K.O. Nnamdie from Anonymous Gallery have capitalized on this environment, leveraging the gym as a platform to facilitate art deals.

From Berlin to Baghdad

Meanwhile, gym regular and owner of Ella Funt, Lounes Mazouz, has announced plans to transform the restaurant’s basement into Club 82. This suggests a potential shift in aesthetic from Berlin to Baghdad, adding yet another layer to the complex tapestry of the Lower East Side art scene.

The Rybolovlev-Sotheby’s Saga

As this unique gym culture thrives, the art world also watches closely the high-profile legal battle between Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev and Sotheby’s. The trial, which sees Rybolovlev accusing the auction house of involvement in a multi-million dollar fraud, has revealed a mix of technical details and lighter moments. An email exchange expressing admiration for the legendary art dealer Larry Gagosian is one such moment. The outcome of this trial, like the Rothko sale mentioned in those hallowed gym walls, remains a topic of speculation and interest in the art community.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

