Equinox Airport Property Soars into New Era: Levis Family's Renovation Brings Creative Event Space and Housing

A new era is dawning at the Equinox Airport property in Manchester, as the Levis family, owners of The Wilburton Inn and the Museum of the Creative Process, embark on an ambitious renovation project. The former airplane hangar will be transformed into a versatile 136-seat event space, complete with two housing units and a retained airstrip for occasional use.

New Life for an Old Hangar

The expansive hangar, once a hub of aerial activity, will soon echo with the sounds of celebrations, gatherings, and creative endeavors. The Levis family's vision includes a timber frame entryway, a commercial kitchen, and minimal aesthetic improvements to preserve the historic character of the structure. The project, which received approval from the Development Review Board and Design Advisory Board, is set to begin this year.

Supporting the Museum of the Creative Process

In addition to serving as a unique venue for community events, the renovated space will support the Museum of the Creative Process. This museum, also owned by the Levis family, is dedicated to exploring the universal elements of creativity. The new event space will provide a dynamic platform for the museum's mission, fostering a deeper understanding of the creative process and its role in our lives.

Addressing Infrastructure Challenges

While the project has earned the green light from local boards, one challenge remains: addressing the capacity of the existing bridge along the property's driveway. This crucial infrastructure component must be able to support the increased traffic and weight associated with the renovated event space and housing units. The Levis family is working diligently to find a solution that ensures the safety and sustainability of their vision.

As the Equinox Airport property prepares for its next chapter, the Levis family remains committed to preserving its rich history while embracing the possibilities of the future. With the renovated event space and housing units, the Manchester community will gain a valuable resource that celebrates creativity, fosters connection, and honors the enduring spirit of human ingenuity.